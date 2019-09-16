Packers' Kenny Clark: Continues making impact
Clark had two tackles (one solo), a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's victory over the Vikings.
Clark was both stout against the run and impactful in the backfield in Week 1, and that was again the case in Week 2. He is getting more opportunities to make plays early this season, playing 80.9 percent of the snaps through two weeks after being on the field for 67.7 percent of the Packers' defensive snaps a year ago.
