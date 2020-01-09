Coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday that Clark (back) was "really limited" in practice, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Clark sat out Wednesday's practice, so Thursday's limited session at least represents a tangible step in the right direction. LaFleur also said he's "hopeful" that Clark will be available for Sunday's NFC divisional round game against the Seahawks. The starting nose tackle will have one more opportunity to practice without limitations Friday.