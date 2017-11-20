Packers' Kenny Clark: Diagnosed with ankle sprain
Clark was diagnosed with a sprained ankle after X-rays came back negative following Sunday's 23-0 loss to the Ravens, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Though Clark avoided structural damage to the ankle, he'll still undergo an MRI on Monday as the Packers look to identify the location and severity of the issue. If Clark's injury ends up being a high-ankle sprain, he would likely be at serious risk of missing the Week 12 game against the Steelers, depriving the team of an important run stuffer up the middle. Clark's potential absence would likely translate to more snaps for reserve linemen Quinton Dial and Montravius Adams.
