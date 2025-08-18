Clark (back) didn't practice Monday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

This is the first time Clark's practice participation has been impacted by an injury in 2025. Assuming Clark regains health in time for the Sept. 7 regular-season opener against the Lions, he's set to reprise a starting role on the interior of Green Bay's defensive line after starting all 17 regular-season games for the Packers in 2024.