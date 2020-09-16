Clark (groin) didn't practice Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Instead, Clark focused on rehabbing the groin injury that he suffered Week 1 at Minnesota, per Demovsky. During his first four seasons as a pro, Clark missed just four games and capped that stretch by playing 83.6 percent of the Packers' defensive snaps in 2019. Knowing that, continued absences from the defensive tackle will signify the severity of his current concern.
