Packers' Kenny Clark: Doubtful for Sunday night
Clark (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Steelers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
It looks like Clark is on track to miss his first game of the season due to an ankle issue sustained in the Packers' Week 12 loss to the Ravens. The fact that he was not simply ruled out earlier is a good sign, as the second year defensive tackle had to be carted off the field last week. Look for Quinton Dial and Montravius Adams to see increased reps on the line should Clark ultimately sit out.
