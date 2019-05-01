Packers' Kenny Clark: Fifth-year option exercised
The Packers have exercised the fifth-year option on Clark's rookie contract, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Green Bay selected Clark as a 20-year-old out of UCLA in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft and, to date, he has grown to be an effective asset along the defensive line. With Mike Daniels in the last year of his contract, it would have been a surprise if the Packers didn't exercise Clark's fifth-year option. It's likely only a matter of time until the two sides agree to a long-term extension.
