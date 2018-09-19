Packers' Kenny Clark: First sack of season
Clark recorded four tackles (two solo), a sack and a pass defensed across 55 defensive snaps in Sunday's tie with the Vikings.
The big run-stuffer doesn't reach the quarterback a ton throughout the season, as he now has four career sacks in three seasons. Clark also logged the most defensive reps of the entire defensive line Sunday, playing in 75 percent of the snaps.
