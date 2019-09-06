Clark had five tackles (one solo) and a half sack in Thursday's victory over the Bears.

Clark's numbers don't jump off the page, but he was a force in the interior Thursday night. Clark was already in position to earn a lucrative contract when his rookie deal expires following the 2020 campaign -- or before, assuming the Packers try to ink him to an extension -- and his play in the season opener only improves his stock.

