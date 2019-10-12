Clark (calf) will play in Monday's game against the Lions, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Clark was a limited participant in practice all week, but he won't carry an injury designation into Monday's contest. The fourth-year pro is having a down year in the pass rush compared to last season, posting just 1.5 sacks through five games.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories