Play

Clark (calf/back) is active for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Clark put in a limited practice Friday and was listed as questionable, but he'll suit up for Sunday's contest. The 24-year-old has 19 tackles (15 solo), 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble through six games.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories