Packers' Kenny Clark: Heading to IR
Clark (elbow) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Clark suffered an elbow injury in Week 14 against the Falcons, the severity of which now lands him on season-ending injured reserve. With the Packers' playoff hopes eliminated, the team has decided to shut Clark down and avoid any risk of further injury. The former 2016 first round pick will reportedly not require surgery to recover from the issue.
