Clark (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on Thursday's injury report.

Clark has logged back-to-back limited practices to begin the week, though it's worth noting that Wednesday's session was only an estimate and the Packers held a walk-through Thursday. There's not yet any reason to believe that Clark is in danger of missing any time.

