Clark (groin) was listed as a limited participant on the Packers' practice report Thursday.
Although Clark was able to play 88 percent of the team's defensive snaps during Sunday's game against the Bears, he was limited during Thursday's practice with an apparent groin injury. The severity of the issue is unclear, but expect Friday's practice report to provide more clarity regarding the 314-pounder's Week 3 availability against the Buccaneers. If Clark is ruled inactive, Devonte Wyatt and Tedarrell Slaton are candidates to take on expanded roles Sunday against Tampa Bay.