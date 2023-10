Clark accumulated five tackles (two solo) and one sack in the Packers' 17-13 loss to the Raiders on Monday Night Football.

After making a mark in the sack department each of the first three weeks, Clark bounced back from a Week 4 goose egg with a quarterback takedown on MNF. He is now up to three total through five games. The defensive tackle will now set his sights on Week 7, as the Packers have a bye in the upcoming week.