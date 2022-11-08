Clark recorded seven tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 15-9 defeat versus the Lions.
Clark finished behind inside linebacker Krys Barnes as the Packers' second-leading tackler against Detroit. The nose tackle has now totaled 34 tackles (16 solo) and two sacks over the first nine games of 2022, and he could come away with another impressive stat line against the Cowboys' run-heavy offense this coming Sunday.
