Packers' Kenny Clark: Makes career-best nine stops
Clark posted a career-best nine tackles (six solo) and deflected a pass in Sunday's loss to the Redskins.
Clark's previous best tackle total came in Week 15 last year when he notched seven combined tackles, but in terms of games played, it did not take him long to top that. The emerging Clark has totaled 16 tackles (10 solo), a sack, and two pass deflections through three weeks.
More News
-
Packers' Kenny Clark: First sack of season•
-
Packers' Kenny Clark: Makes five stops in third exhibition game•
-
Packers' Kenny Clark: Ups production in second year•
-
Packers' Kenny Clark: Puts up career-best tackle total•
-
Packers' Kenny Clark: Notches two sacks in return to action•
-
Packers' Kenny Clark: Back from one-game absence•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Believe It or Not
Week 3 was a crazy one, Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe and what you shou...
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...