Clark posted a career-best nine tackles (six solo) and deflected a pass in Sunday's loss to the Redskins.

Clark's previous best tackle total came in Week 15 last year when he notched seven combined tackles, but in terms of games played, it did not take him long to top that. The emerging Clark has totaled 16 tackles (10 solo), a sack, and two pass deflections through three weeks.

More News
Our Latest Stories