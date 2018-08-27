Packers' Kenny Clark: Makes five stops in third exhibition game
Clark made five tackles (three solo) in the Packers' third preseason game Friday.
Clark has appeared in all three exhibition games for the Packers, and that may be all the action he sees before the regular season begins. Clark will be a key cog in the middle of the Packers' defense this season, and he will have some value in leagues that use IDPs, after tying for 13th among defensive linemen in 2017 with 55 tackles, while also kicking in 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.
