Clark (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest in New Orleans.
Clark picked up a groin injury during the Packers' season-opening win at Minnesota. He sat out Week 2 against the Lions and every practice until Thursday, when he wrapped up this week with back-to-back limited showings. Coach Matt LaFleur said Clark has "made progress" but is "definitely not 100 percent yet." Clark is shaping up to be a game-time decision, meaning his status may not be known until 90 minutes before Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.