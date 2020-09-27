Clark (groin) is listed as inactive Sunday at New Orleans, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Clark was able to return to the practice field this week for the first time since injuring his groin in the season opener, logging limited showings Thursday and Friday. Having said that, the Packers again will exercise caution with one of the foundational pieces on defense. In Clark's absence, look for Tyler Lancaster, Kingsley Keke and Montravius Adams to experience elevated playing time.