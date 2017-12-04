Clark had six tackles (four solo), two sacks, and forced a fumble in Sunday's victory over the Buccaneers.

Clark returned to action after sitting out the previous week with an ankle injury, and he notched his first two sacks of the season while also forcing a fumble that was returned for a touchdown. Clark doesn't make much noise in fantasy circles, but he plays a key role as the nose tackle in the Packers' 3-4 scheme.