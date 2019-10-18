Play

Clark (calf/back) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Clark managed to practice on a limited basis Friday, which bodes well for his chances of suiting up Week 7. If the fourth-year pro is able to go Sunday, he'll draw his usual start at nose tackle versus Oakland.

