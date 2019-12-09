Play

Clark had three tackles (two solo) and 1.5 sacks in Sunday's victory over Washington.

Clark had not made a mark in the sack department since Week 2, but his big day Sunday doubles his total on the season to three. Clark has 44 tackles and is averaging 3.4 tackles per game, so he will have a chance to top the career-high 55 stops he made each of the last two seasons.

