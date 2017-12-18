Packers' Kenny Clark: Puts up career-best tackle total
Clark had a career-high eight tackles (two solo) and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.
Clark is now up to 2.5 sacks and 49 combined stops on the season, with the latter number placing him among the top 20 defensive linemen heading into Week 16.
