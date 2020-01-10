Clark (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional-round contest against the Seahawks, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

A non-participant Wednesday due to a back injury, Clark was limited at Thursday's padded practice and Friday's walkthrough held outdoors. The fact he put in some work both days bodes well for his upcoming availability, but the Packers won't make the final call until about 90 minutes before Sunday's 6:40 p.m. ET kickoff. Clark's presence would be huge against a Seattle front that may be without its starting duo of Duane Brown (knee) and Mike Iupati (neck) on the left side.