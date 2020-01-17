Packers' Kenny Clark: Ready to rock
Clark (back) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's NFC Championship Game in San Francisco, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Clark was a full participant in Friday's practice. The standout run-stopper's presence will provide a notable boost for Green Bay's defensive front against the 49ers.
