Packers' Kenny Clark: Records fourth sack in four games
Clark had six tackles (five solo) and a sack in Sunday's victory over the Dolphins.
Clark bounced back from a quiet Week 9 showing with his fourth sack in four games. His 5.0 sacks on the season are already a career best, and he's well on his way to setting a new high-water mark in tackles as well.
