Packers' Kenny Clark: Records two sacks in Week 8
Clark had five tackles (three solo) and two sacks in Sunday's loss to the Rams.
Clark was in the Rams' backfield all day, which helped him double he sack total on the season. He has been among the top defensive line producers in leagues that use IDPs, totaling 32 tackles (22 solo), four sacks, and two pass deflections through seven games.
More News
-
Packers' Kenny Clark: Makes career-best nine stops•
-
Packers' Kenny Clark: First sack of season•
-
Packers' Kenny Clark: Makes five stops in third exhibition game•
-
Packers' Kenny Clark: Ups production in second year•
-
Packers' Kenny Clark: Puts up career-best tackle total•
-
Packers' Kenny Clark: Notches two sacks in return to action•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8