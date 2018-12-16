Packers' Kenny Clark: Return unknown
Clark's status for the rest of the season will depend on weekly MRIs on his injured elbow, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Playing would risk further injury, according to Silverstein, and Clark said he is week-to-week with the injury. With the Packers eliminated from playoff contention, there is no need to rush him back. Tyler Lancaster should step in at defensive tackle.
