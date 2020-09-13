Clark (groin) suffered a groin injury and will be out for the remainder of the team's Week 1 contest against the Vikings, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Clark suffered the injury in the second quarter and the team will hope to have him back in action for Week 2 against the Lions. A standout along the team's defensive line, both the pass rush and run defense will suffer in his absence.
