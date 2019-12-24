Play

Clark had four tackles (two solo) and a sack in Monday's victory over the Vikings.

Clark recorded a sack for the third game in a row, and now has as many as he recorded in 2018, when he set a career high with six sacks. He'll have a chance to break that mark when he plays in his 16th game next week for the first time since his rookie season in 2016.

More News

