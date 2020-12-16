site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Packers' Kenny Clark: Second sack of season Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Clark recorded four tackles and a sack across 56 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Lions.
Clark notched his second sack of the season Sunday and he now has 30 tackles (22 solo) on the year as well. The defensive tackle will now shift his focus to Saturday's matchup with the Panthers.
