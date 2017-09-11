Clark played 37 of the Packers' 49 defensive snaps (76 percent) in Sunday's victory over the Seahawks, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Clark saw expected to see more snaps this season after being on the field for just 32 of the available snaps in his rookie season, and he did just that in Week 1. He recorded just one tackle Sunday, but that's not surprising, as he will mainly be counted to help slow down opposing running games.