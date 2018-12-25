Packers' Kenny Clark: Shuttered for season
The Packers placed Clark (elbow) on injured reserve Tuesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
After being diagnosed with a sprained elbow coming out of the Dec. 9 win over the Falcons, Clark was expected to be shut down for the season, but the Packers waited more than two weeks to make it official with the IR move. Clark took another step forward in his third NFL campaign to cement himself as one of the most dominant interior linemen in the NFL, tallying 55 tackles, six sacks and a forced fumble across his 13 outings. His absence for the Week 17 matchup with the Lions will open up another starting opportunity for Tyler Lancaster.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his waiver wire options for Week 17, including Nick Foles, C.J. Anderson...
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...