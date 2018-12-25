The Packers placed Clark (elbow) on injured reserve Tuesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

After being diagnosed with a sprained elbow coming out of the Dec. 9 win over the Falcons, Clark was expected to be shut down for the season, but the Packers waited more than two weeks to make it official with the IR move. Clark took another step forward in his third NFL campaign to cement himself as one of the most dominant interior linemen in the NFL, tallying 55 tackles, six sacks and a forced fumble across his 13 outings. His absence for the Week 17 matchup with the Lions will open up another starting opportunity for Tyler Lancaster.

