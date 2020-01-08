Play

Clark (back) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

Clark dealt with a brief back injury back in October, and this may be a related issue. The Packers hope this is just a minor problem, as Clark is one of the team's best run-stuffers. The fourth-year defensive tackle will aim to get back on the field Thursday and Friday; otherwise, Montravius Adams is in line to start at nose tackle.

