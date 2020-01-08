Packers' Kenny Clark: Sits out first playoff practice
Clark (back) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.
Clark dealt with a brief back injury back in October, and this may be a related issue. The Packers hope this is just a minor problem, as Clark is one of the team's best run-stuffers. The fourth-year defensive tackle will aim to get back on the field Thursday and Friday; otherwise, Montravius Adams is in line to start at nose tackle.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 win percentage analysis: WR
Breshad Perriman? Few could have imagined the late-season surprise as the No. 1 finisher in...
-
McCarthy's impact on Cowboys offense
Dave Richard looks at Mike McCarthy's body of work with the Packers, and how that will translate...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC North review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC North.
-
Our first 2020 non-PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the CBS Fantasy crew's first non-PPR mock draft of the offseason.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge divisional picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
2019 win percentage analysis: RB
Which running backs led Fantasy teams to the highest winning percentage? No. 1 is pretty easy...