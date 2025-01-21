Clark finished the 2024 season with 37 tackles (20 solo), including 1.0 sacks, two pass breakups and two fumble recoveries across 17 regular-season contests.

The 29-year-old started all 17 games for the third straight season, but Clark saw his playing time dip to 63 percent of the defensive snaps, his lowest mark since his 2016 rookie campaign. Clark's counting stats also took a predictable hit with the decreased snap share, as his 37 tackles and 1.0 sacks were Clark's fewest since his rookie year. Clark signed a three-year, $64 million extension through 2027 just last summer, and he's set to carry a $20.3 million cap number during the 2025 season. Green Bay will hope for an increase in production from Clark in what will be his age-30 campaign.