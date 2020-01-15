Packers' Kenny Clark: Starts week as limited participant
Clark was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a back injury.
Clark managed to play through his back injury during the Packers' divisional-round win over the Seahawks, during which he generated four tackles and a sack, and there's not yet any reason to worry about his availability for Sunday's NFC Championship game in San Francisco. Barring any setbacks, Clark is on track for his usual key role along Green Bay's defensive line.
