Clark had eight tackles (six solo) and two sacks in Sunday's victory over the Bears.

Clark went 10 games without a sack after recording 1.5 of them over the Packers' first two games, but he made up for lost time the last two weeks, adding 3.5 sacks to his total. With two games to go, he is in position to either tie or top both the career-high 55 tackles he made each of the last two seasons and career-best six sacks he recorded in 2018.