Clark (groin) has been ruled out of Sunday's game versus the Lions, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Clark exited the season opener with a groin injury and hasn't practiced since, so he'll shift his focus to getting healthy for Week 3's road clash against the Saints. This is a major hit to the Packers' already suspect run defense that will look to halt D'Andre Swift, Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson on Sunday. Montravius Adams (toe) is considered questionable for Sunday, and if he can go, he will likely start in Clark's place. Daylon Mack should make his Packers debut as well.