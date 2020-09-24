Clark (groin) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's session, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
The 2019 Pro Bowler was forced to exit Green Bay's season-opening win against the Vikings after fielding 15 defensive snaps, and up until Thursday, he was unable to suit up for a single practice since. Now trending in the right direction, at least, the Packers defense keeps its finger crossed that it will soon get the versatile lineman back into the rotation. Heading into a Week 3 matchup against New Orleans' Alvin Kamara, who is coming off a 174-scrimmage yard and two-touchdown performance, Clark's presence would certainly be a boost to the Packers' front.