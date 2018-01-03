Packers' Kenny Clark: Ups production in second year
Clark finished the 2017 season with 55 tackles (32 solo) and 4.5 sacks over 15 games.
Clark took a big step forward in 2017, making big improvements over his rookie season in both the tackle and sack departments while playing the most snaps of any Packers defensive lineman. He has a first-round pedigree to go along with his numbers, and will be a player to keep an eye on in 2018.
