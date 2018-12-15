Clark (elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bears, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Clark suffered this injury in Week 14 against the Falcons but was able to return and finish the contest. He sat out of every practice this week, and the Packers could be just staying careful Clark, who has 55 tackles and six sacks in 13 games. The final verdict on his game status will come at 11:30 A.M. ET on Sunday.