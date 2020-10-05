site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Packers' Kenny Clark: Will remain sidelined
Oct 5, 2020
Clark (groin) will not return for Monday's tilt against the Falcons.
Clark's absence will mark his third consecutive game missed due to a groin injury. The
Packers presumably want to err on the side of caution with their prized defensive tackle and utilize their Week 5 so he can fully recover. More News
