Packers' Kenny Clark: Won't play Sunday
Clark (elbow) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Bears, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
The Packers' defensive front is seriously depleted with Clark out, The standout defensive tackle has 55 tackles and six sacks through 13 games and provides the best pass rush on the defensive line. Expect Tyler Lancaster to fill in his place.
