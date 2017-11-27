Packers' Kenny Clark: Won't play Sunday
Clark (ankle) is inactive for Sunday night's game against the Steelers, Packers Director of Public Relations, Jason Wahlers, reports.
It will be the first game he will miss this year. Quinton DIal and Montravius Adams ought to be the beneficiaries with regards to playing time.
