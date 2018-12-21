Packers' Kenny Clark: Won't play Week 16
Clark (elbow) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Clark was reportedly headed to injured reserve earlier this week, but Clark described that information as a "miscommunication," according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. The 23-year-old also described the injury as an elbow sprain and could still end up not playing the final two games of the season. Tyler Lancaster should start at nose tackle in his absence.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to trust in Week 16, including a pair of running backs in...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...
-
Week 16 things to know
Playing for a championship in Week 16? Heath Cummings has what you need to know to bring home...