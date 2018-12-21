Clark (elbow) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Clark was reportedly headed to injured reserve earlier this week, but Clark described that information as a "miscommunication," according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. The 23-year-old also described the injury as an elbow sprain and could still end up not playing the final two games of the season. Tyler Lancaster should start at nose tackle in his absence.