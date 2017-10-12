Brice (ankle) is not present on the Packers' injury report Wednesday, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Brice exited Sunday's game against the Cowboys on the first defensive series of the game, but he eventually returned to play 28 of 74 defensive snaps. The 23-year-old has battled ankle, groin, knee, and quadriceps injuries so far this season, but appears to be fully healthy at this point.