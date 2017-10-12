Packers' Kentrell Brice: Absent from injury report
Brice (ankle) is not present on the Packers' injury report Wednesday, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Brice exited Sunday's game against the Cowboys on the first defensive series of the game, but he eventually returned to play 28 of 74 defensive snaps. The 23-year-old has battled ankle, groin, knee, and quadriceps injuries so far this season, but appears to be fully healthy at this point.
More News
-
Week 6 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg expects a big performance from Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in his Week...
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Projections: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Peterson's new home
Chris Towers breaks down Adrian Peterson's trade to Arizona to kick off Wednesday's roundup...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...