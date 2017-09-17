Brice (quadriceps/knee) has been ruled active for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Brice was limited at practice Thursday, but it looks as though the injuries weren't considered very serious. Brice played 47 of 49 defensive snaps for the Packers in their season opener against the Seahawks, and he'll likely play a similar role Sunday night with the Falcons bringing a dangerous passing attack to the field.