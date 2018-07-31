Packers' Kentrell Brice: Avoids serious injury
Brice (leg) indicated Tuesday that his ankle issue is less severe than it could have been, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Bryce could be in line for significant playing time this season following the departure of Morgan Burnett via free agency. The Packers still sport Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Josh Jones (ankle) at safety, however, and bolstered the cornerback group by drafting two players -- Josh Jackson and Jaire Alexander -- and by signing Tramon Williams. Brice filled in for Burnett at points last season before his ankle injury forced him to IR and should battle Jones in training camp for a starting spot alongside Clinton-Dix if he can return sooner rather than later.
