Packers' Kentrell Brice: Back to practicing
Brice (ankle) returned to practice Monday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic Wisconsin reports.
Brice's return to practice field comes one week after he was carted off with what was believed to be a serious leg injury. However, further testing ultimately showed that the injury was a lot less severe than originally thought. As a result, Brice is already back on the practice field and the Packers avoid losing a key piece to their secondary.
